(BIVN) – A draft environmental assessment for Pohoiki will be discussed during a virtual public meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 10th.

In a Friday news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.

The May 10 will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following location:

Online Zoom Meeting

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/3AY7R93

Meeting ID: 868 4295 3471; Passcode: 755470

The DLNR says community participation is encouraged, and added:

The use of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility, which is owned and maintained by DOBOR, was disrupted by the Kīlauea volcano eruption of 2018. This negatively affected ocean rescue services, commercial fishing, food sustainability practices, and tour and recreational opportunities. The proposed project would restore navigational access by removing accumulated material from Pohoiki Bay through excavation and dredging.

The draft enviornmental assessment can be viewed online, and hard copies are available at the Pāhoa, Mountain View, and Hilo Public Libraries.

Written comments on the DEA may be submitted to: trevor@tlcghawaii.gov or finn.d.mccall@hawaii.gov and are due May 23, 2023.