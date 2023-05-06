(BIVN) – Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site in Kawaihae is celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage in the month of May.

An event will be held at the National Park unit on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the park’s visitor center from 10 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. There will be live music and various Hawaiian cultural demonstrations, such as ‘ohe kāpala (bamboo stamping), coconut frond weaving, lei making, kapa, and mini feather kāhili, organizers say.

“This is a free event; no advanced reservation or sign-ups are required to participate,” the National Park Service says. The event is being sponsored by Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association.

For more information, contact park staff at 882-7218 Ext. 1011 or visit the park website.