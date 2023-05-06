(BIVN) – The community gathered on the campus of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of Edith Kanakaʻole, the Hawaiian cultural icon who was recently featured on a U.S. Mint American Women Quarter, during the “He Kaʻao No Aunty Edith Kanakaʻole” program.

At the campus Performing Arts Center, kīpaepae (welcoming ceremony) and hoʻokupu (ceremonial presentation of gifts and tributes) were livestreamed over YouTube. After that, the events moved over to the Edith Kanakaʻole Hall for various activities.

From the U.S. Mint: