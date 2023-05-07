(BIVN) – May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is sharing information on various programs and stories to be held over the next few weeks.

The National Park Service is inviting the public to explore new digital content and in-person programs in May.

For the virtual visitors:

The Language of the Land. What does sacred mean to you? This new storymap reveals the meaning behind cherished place names across the summit region of Kīlauea. For example, Wahinekapu, “sacred woman,” is where steam billows from the earth. The volcanic steam is considered sacred especially to wāhine (women) who engage in steam ritual. Cultural Resource Preservation. This new webpage offers a wealth of Hawaiian cultural stewardship, stories, and videos at your fingertips. ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Join the revitalization of the Hawaiian languge and learn common greetings and vowel pronunciation then try learning how to pronounce Hawaiian place names. ʻIke Hana Noʻeau (Experience the Skillful Work). Watch a new season of this park-produced video series that shares authentic Hawaiian cultural practices. Moʻolelo. Learn about 10 fascinating moʻolelo (stories). Some may be familar, others may be lesser-known tales like that of Punaʻaikoaʻe, a chief of Oʻahu whose kinolau (supernatural body form) is represented in the koaʻe keʻa (white-tailed tropicbirds) that soar above Kīlauea caldera.

For in-person visitors during the month of May: