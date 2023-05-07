(BIVN) – With the 2023 Hawaiʻi Legislative session concluded, Governor Josh Green has named his latest nominee to fill a cabinet position, following the two failed confirmations of previous Green nominees.

The Governor announced on Friday that former lawmaker James Kunane Tokioka has been named to serve as the Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT).

Chris Sadayasu, the Green’s initial nominee to lead DBEDT, will return to the Department of the Attorney General, the Governor’s office said.

Tokioka is a former member of the Kaua‘i County Council and Hawai‘i State House of Representatives. Governor Green said, “Director Tokioka is stepping up to help move forward important priorities for the state. He will immediately hit the ground running and foster collaboration amongst the various attached agencies at DBEDT.”

“Tokioka was previously the Director of the Airports Division,” a State news release says. “His nomination is subject to Advice and Consent of the Senate. The Department of Transportation is expected to announce Tokioka’s replacement at the Airports Division in the coming days.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation later announced that Ford Fuchigami will serve as Deputy Director for Airports.

The Office of the Governor says the search for the next Director of the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development “will continue in the coming weeks”, following a failure to confirm previous nominee, Scott Glenn, to the position.

“Governor Green is committed to finding another qualified candidate who exemplifies the commitment to public service and the duties of the office, including land use, transit-oriented development, coastal zone management, climate adaptation, and other planning requirements for Hawaiʻi,” the news release said. “In the meantime, current administrator Mary Alice Evans will serve as Acting Director of OPSD.”

The State news release says Glenn “will take some time off to spend with family and will return to help the administration work on climate and environmental solutions.”