(BIVN) – From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Five years ago, volcanic activity at Kīlauea dramatically changed when magma intruded into the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ). What happened at Kīlauea in 2018? What have been the resulting learning opportunities?

The events in 2018 ended the 35-year-long Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption (on the middle East Rift Zone), along with the 10-year summit eruption—the summit lava lake drained, as did some of the shallow magma stored beneath the summit, which in turn triggered collapse and subsidence of the summit caldera floor.

The sequence of events began on April 30, 2018, when Pu‘u‘ō‘ō crater floor collapsed as magma began intruding downrift. Over the next several days seismic and deformation data tracked the dike as it migrated underground farther down the East Rift Zone.

The first LERZ eruption in 58 years began on the evening of May 3 when a fissure opened in Leilani Estates Subdivision. By the end of May 4, six fissures had opened in the LERZ and a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the south coast of the Island of Hawai‘i.

The summit lava lake level began to drop as magma moved into the LERZ, and sections of the unsupported crater walls fell into the lake, triggering small explosive events. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park closed to the public on May 11, and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) staff vacated the office on Uēkahuna bluff on May 16 due to increased ash explosions, seismic activity, and building damage.

From early-May to late-August, HVO staff, with help from the USGS Volcano Science Center, the University of Hawai‘i, and other Department of the Interior offices, maintained a 24-hour field presence and data watch to monitor the eruption and communicate any changes to the public and emergency managers. These collaborations were essential for continuous monitoring and data analysis, but they also introduced new monitoring techniques like using Unoccupied Aircraft Systems (UAS). UAS flights are now included as part of HVO’s routine eruption monitoring tasks.

The 2018 eruption was the most destructive over the last 200 years in Hawai‘i, with 24 fissures covering an area of over 8,700 acres (35.5 square km) including the addition of 875 acres of new land beyond the old coastline. Over 700 structures and 30 miles (48 km) of roads were covered, displacing many residents. Gas emissions were at the highest levels ever recorded at Kīlauea and impacted much of the State of Hawaii and areas as far away as Guam.

The summit region experienced 62 total collapse events during the eruption. These near-daily occurrences each released energy roughly equivalent to a magnitude-5.3 earthquake. Shaking from these events caused damage to nearby homes and businesses, along with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park roads and infrastructure and the former HVO building. Volcanic ashfall from explosions in May, and gas emissions, also impacted downwind communities in the District of Ka‘ū.

Recovery efforts are still underway for Island of Hawai‘i communities impacted by the 2018 eruption, and for HVO.