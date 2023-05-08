(BIVN) – A Puna man has been charged following an alleged violent assault at a Keaʻau residence on Friday evening.

31-year-old Ocean Keanaluokona Hegent was arrested a residence on 18th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park. On Saturday, Hegent was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Kidnapping

Police detail what is known about the incident in a Monday news release:

The charges against Hegent stem from an incident reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, when Puna patrol officers responded to the Kea‘au Fire Station after the 43-year-old male victim was brought there via private vehicle. He had severe injuries about his head, face, and body, and was immediately transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. Prior to transport, the victim provided a brief statement to officers, reporting he had been punched and kicked about the face, head, and body, as well as stabbed various times, and identified Hegent as the responsible party.

After Hegent was located and arrested, a search warrant was executed on the Hawaiian Paradise Park residence, “and detectives recovered various knives, nunchucks, and a rope that had been used by Hegent to tie up and restrain the victim,” police reported.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Zenas.Pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.