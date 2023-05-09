(BIVN) – In a Tuesday update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that they are tracking a sharp increase in tilt in the Kilauea summit region that began at 6 a.m. and continued at the time of the 9:24 a.m. report.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting and remains at an ADVISORY alert level. Active lava was last observed at the summit on March 7, 2023.

“The increased inflation rate contrasts with the relatively flat pattern seen over the past 3 days,” the HVO report stated. “Overall, inflation at the summit of Kīlauea is higher than conditions preceding the January 5, 2023 summit eruption and it continues to increase.”

“Small flurries of earthquakes continue irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and the southern margin of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since April 16,” the USGS scientists wrote. “Rates of summit earthquakes remain elevated, and additional earthquake flurries are possible.”

The scientists say no unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor Kīlauea volcano.