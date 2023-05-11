(BIVN) – A virtual public meeting was held on Wednesday evening on to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.

State officials and project consultants, The Limtiaco Consulting Group, presented the details on the project’s preferred alternative to restore Pohoiki Bay “to a shape and depth that resembles pre-eruption conditions to the extent possible”, following the Kīlauea lava inundation that occurred in 2018.

During the virtual meeting, officials said it is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s commitment to reimburse 75% of the project costs have been cast in doubt in recent weeks. Still, planners hope to project can be carried out in phases, making use of whatever funding is made available by the State as it moves forward.

During the meeting, there were voices in favor of preserving some of the features of the new black sand beach, in particular some of the hot ponds that were created by the dramatic geological changes. But many of the participants who have ancestral ties to the area want to see the boat ramp returned to use, so that fisherman can get back to work feeding Puna.

Comments on the draft EA are due by May 23, 2023.