(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department is temporarily relocating its fire station in Downtown Hilo, and inviting the public to discuss the matter with the fire chief on May 17th.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Hawaiʻi Fire Department announces the establishment of a temporary fire station located at 1382 Kīlauea Street in Hilo. The station will be in operation beginning this Summer and will remain in operation while Central Fire Station at 466 Kinoʻole Street undergoes long-overdue repairs. The temporary station is a necessary safety measure ensuring that normal emergency operations for our community can continue uninterrupted.
“We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our community, and this temporary fire station is necessary to ensure that we can continue to respond to emergencies in a timely and effective manner,” said Hawaiʻi Fire Department Fire Chief Kazuo Todd.
If the public has any questions or concerns about the temporary fire station, please do not hesitate to contact us at fire@hawaiicounty.gov or by phone at 808-932-2900. Additionally, Chief Todd invites the public to join him on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room (101 Pauahi Street), where he can answer questions and address concerns.
