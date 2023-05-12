(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided two updates on Hilo-area roadwork that is set to take place on Monday, May 15th.

First, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works will be resurfacing Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha beginning May 15 through May 26.

Officials reported on a Friday news release that the roadwork will extend “from the Kings’ Landing entrance to Kolea Street and be conducted daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

“Motorists can expect lane closures and flaggers directing traffic,” the department said.

Public Works has also updated its roadwork schedule along Keawe Street.

“Starting Monday, May 15th, and continuing until Thursday, May 18th, Keawe Street will be limited to one lane between Haili Street and Furneaux Lane from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am,” a separate news release stated. “During these times, no parking will be allowed on that block of Keawe Street, although pedestrian access will remain available.”

“It is important to note that both lanes of Keawe Street will remain open to traffic and parking during daytime hours, on weekends, and on holidays,” officials say.

The Department says it would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding.