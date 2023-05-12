(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s (UHERO) says recent developments “bring both promise and peril for Hawaiʻi”, according to its second quarter forecast for 2023.

From UHERO:

Tourism prospects are positive, despite the delayed Japanese market recovery. Construction activity will remain high, and inflation is receding rapidly, setting the stage for real income gains. On the flip side, the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and liquidity problems sparked by recent bank failures threaten the U.S. and global economies. A national recession will weigh on Hawaiʻi later this year, but local sources of strength should keep our heads above water.

Hawaiʻi is still likely to avoid an outright recession, UHERO states. “Like the U.S. overall, how much our economy weakens will depend importantly on the Federal Reserve, in particular whether the Fed eases policy now that inflation is declining and the U.S. economy is beginning to slow,” a news release says. “Higher rates for longer would impose a significant burden.”

Along with UHERO Research Economist Peter Fuleky’s video summary of UHERO’s 2023 second quarter forecast report, these highlights of the May 12 report were provided: