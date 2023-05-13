(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi last week announced the partial closure of Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo, starting Monday, May 15th. From a County news release:

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo will be partially closed from Monday, May 15, 2023, through the end of May 2024 due to a large construction project. The park’s closure is necessary for the construction of a new community center and significant improvements to the lower portions of the park.

The “upper” ballfield and restroom facility will remain open to the public throughout the construction period. For more information on using the upper ballfield, please call Royden Chow at (808) 938-2014.

Parks and Recreation thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this closure as we work to improve our public facilities and enhance this valued community resource.

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.