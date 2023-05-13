(BIVN) – The third annual Activate Puna event will be held Saturday evening (May 13) in Pāhoa.
From event organizers:
The highly anticipated Activate Puna, a block party and benefit concert, is back for a third year and takes place on Saturday, May 13 in Downtown Pahoa. The activation begins at 4pm and features live music, food trucks, art installations, and creative pop-ups.
“Activate Puna is a party with a purpose,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Council Member for District 4 and lead organizer for the activation. “We’re thrilled for everyone to experience our charming Pahoa town and celebrate the strength and resilience of the Puna community five years after the Kilauea eruption. All monies raised stay in Puna and support Pahoa youth. We’re so humbled and grateful for the outpouring of aloha and support for this activation.”
The benefit concert takes place on the former Akebono Theater and Luquin’s Cantina lots and features Anuhea, Natural Vibrations, AI POHAKU, The Steppas, Payton Sullivan, Drew Daniels, and Onipaa. Performances throughout the event include hula by Kukulu Kumuhana o Puna and Pahoa High students, a fireshowcase by Nicole Spindle Stars, and digital stories by Hawaii Tracker and Council District 4. Tickets to the benefit concert are $25 and available for purchase at activatepuna.com. Use the promo code ACTIVATE for $10 off general admission tickets.
Food vendors will be staged at the YBA parking lot and concert grounds. Pahoa Village Road between Akeakamai Loop (by Kaleo’s) and Kauhale Street (by YBA) will be temporarily closed from noon to midnight to host creative pop-up shops. More than 40 local entrepreneurs are participating. Businesses along Mainstreet Pahoa will stay open late.
Live art is being curated by Temple Children, a local arts and sustainability organization. The IMUA PUNA flags installation will feature nearly 3,000 one-of-a-kind flags painted by Puna youth.
Event parking is located at the Pahoa Pool, Billy Kenoi Park, Sacred Hearts Church, and Pahoa High & Inter.
The activation is sponsored by Pahoa Lava Zone Museum, Ormat, County Dept. of Research & Development and Dept. of Parks & Recreation, Polynesian Underground, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, Odom Hawaii, Big Island Grown, Big Aina Gutters, and KWXX.
Activate Puna is a community revitalization and creative placemaking project that shines a light on Puna’s identity and is a celebration of the strength and resilience of its people and culture. All funds raised support Puna youth through Mainstreet Pahoa academic scholarships and help offset costs at Pahoa schools associated with graduation and youth-led events such as prom and makahiki.
