(BIVN) – The third annual Activate Puna event will be held Saturday evening (May 13) in Pāhoa.

From event organizers:

The highly anticipated Activate Puna, a block party and benefit concert, is back for a third year and takes place on Saturday, May 13 in Downtown Pahoa. The activation begins at 4pm and features live music, food trucks, art installations, and creative pop-ups.

“Activate Puna is a party with a purpose,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Council Member for District 4 and lead organizer for the activation. “We’re thrilled for everyone to experience our charming Pahoa town and celebrate the strength and resilience of the Puna community five years after the Kilauea eruption. All monies raised stay in Puna and support Pahoa youth. We’re so humbled and grateful for the outpouring of aloha and support for this activation.”

The benefit concert takes place on the former Akebono Theater and Luquin’s Cantina lots and features Anuhea, Natural Vibrations, AI POHAKU, The Steppas, Payton Sullivan, Drew Daniels, and Onipaa. Performances throughout the event include hula by Kukulu Kumuhana o Puna and Pahoa High students, a fireshowcase by Nicole Spindle Stars, and digital stories by Hawaii Tracker and Council District 4. Tickets to the benefit concert are $25 and available for purchase at activatepuna.com. Use the promo code ACTIVATE for $10 off general admission tickets.