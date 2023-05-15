(BIVN) – Federal officials are seeking public input on a draft Air Tour Management Plan that is being proposed for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The Draft ATMP, along with the associated Environmental Assessment and EA Appendices, are available online for viewing.

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are encouraging “anyone with an interest in or concern about air tours over Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park” to review and comment on the draft documents. According to a National Park Service news release, the proposed plan would:

Authorize up to 1,565 air tours per year on three defined routes.

Designate Wednesdays for quiet-technology (QT) flights only during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Designate no-fly days on Sundays.

Establish specified flight times of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for non-QT flights and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for QT flights.

From the NPS news release: