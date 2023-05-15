(BIVN) – Police say a pedestrian died on Sunday evening, after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11 fronting Glenwood Park in the area of Volcano.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a vehicle and pedestrian collision that left one man dead. The collision occurred in the northbound section of Highway 11 in Volcano on Sunday evening, May 14, 2023.

Responding to a 9:45 p.m. report of a traffic collision on Highway 11, fronting Glenwood Park, Puna patrol officers contacted 34-year-old Patrick Murphy of Mountain View who was performing CPR on an unresponsive male in the grassy area of the park, 20 feet from the northbound lane of Highway 11.

The 40-year-old male pedestrian was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. Sunday evening. The victim remains unidentified at this time, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police investigators determined that Murphy was traveling north on Highway 11 in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he struck the male pedestrian, who was in the northbound shoulder lane. Initially, Patrick Murphy suspected he struck a pig and continued north on Highway 11 to the area of Lehuanani, in Mountain View.

Patrick Murphy then proceeded to an acquittance’s residence prior to returning to the scene to identify what he struck. Upon realizing he had struck a man, Murphy contacted 911 via phone and started CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services personnel.