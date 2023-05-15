(BIVN) – For the next two days, the Hawaiian Homes Commission will hold its monthly meeting in Waimea, and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will also meet with beneficiaries at Kailapa Community Association in the Kawaihae area.

Monday’s Commission meeting will be held at the DHHL West Hawaiʻi Offices at Kūhiō Hale in Waimea (64-756 Mamalahoa Highway) and will start at 9:30 a.m.

Numerous West Hawaiʻi project updates are on the agenda.

A second Commission meeting is also scheduled for Tuesday at the same location.

The DHHL meeting with the Kailapa Community will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 61-4016 Kai Opae Plc.

Video livestreams for the meetings will be available on the DHHL YouTube channel.