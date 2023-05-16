(BIVN) – County officials estimate Waipiʻo Valley Road will be temporarily closed during certain daytime hours for approximately six weeks, as crews work to address potential rockfall hazards in the area.

Starting on May 22, the County says the road will be inaccessible to all traffic from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Hawaiʻi County’s Public Works Engineering Division announces the upcoming commencement of rockfall mitigation work along Waipiʻo Valley Road, starting on May 22. The primary objective of this project is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors by proactively addressing potential rockfall hazards in the area. To facilitate the necessary work and ensure the well-being of the public, it will be essential to temporarily close the road on a daily basis. Starting from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday, the road will be inaccessible to all traffic during the construction period. This precautionary measure is vital to safeguard the public from any potential risks associated with the project.