(BIVN) – The Hawaii Police Activities League recently joined the the Hawaii Keiki Rodeo Association to hold a special rodeo at Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center.

Form the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Nearly 400 keiki, ranging in age from two to 17 years old, displayed the paniolo spirit at the Hawaii Keiki Rodeo held at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. The fun community event was organized by the Hawaii Keiki Rodeo Association in collaboration with the Hawaii Police Department’s (HPD) Hilo Community Policing Section.

The Hawaii Police Activities League (HI-PAL) donated 15 belt buckles to contestants in different categories, and Community Policing Officers made keiki identification cards. The officers also interacted with participants, providing an informal way for kids and adults alike to get to know their district officers while enjoying the competition.

Hawai‘i Police Department would like to thank all the families that attended the event, as well as all those who made it such a success. HPD also extends a hearty mahalo to HPM, Kai’s Trucking, JR Dereis Tires, South Point Buckers, Kaiwi Farms, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, Ainaola Mart, Hoomau Ranch, Menino Farms, Kelonukai Ranch, Mattos Ohana, Demattos Plumbing, JSC Services, Serge Mamone, Ryan Napoleon, Kelvin Andrade, Mike Smith, Robert Camacho Ohana, R&C Hauling, Kulana Foods, Burkes Services, Russel Strong, and Cresside Painting.

If your community organization is interested in hosting a HI-PAL event in your area, please contact Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing Section at (808) 961-8849.