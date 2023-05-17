(BIVN) – The Hilton Waikoloa Village on Wednesday announced it is offering a gateway to future career opportunities with a Culinary Summer Camp planned for June.

The resort says participants in the summer camp “will receive a competitive wage, training and mentoring, and a $500 bonus and recommendation from the hotel manager upon successful completion of the program.”

From the Hilton Waikoloa Village:

Hilton Waikoloa Village is thrilled to announce its Culinary Summer Camp, a unique opportunity for students and individuals exploring the culinary and hospitality industries to gain experience in some of the world’s highest-performing kitchens. The paid internship program, which is open now for applications and runs from June through August, offers participants the chance to receive comprehensive training and mentoring while working alongside skilled professionals. Participants will also receive a competitive wage and a $500 bonus and recommendation from Hilton Waikoloa Village’s hotel manager upon successful completion of the program; among a list of other excellent benefits. “Over the years, our resort has attracted some of the top talent in the culinary field and this is an incredible chance for those just getting started to learn from the best,” said Simon Amos, hotel manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “On top of the invaluable skills and network-building this program will offer, participants will also receive excellent pay and other benefits that our permanent employees enjoy.” Hilton Waikoloa Village is home to some of the Island of Hawaii’s most beloved restaurants such as Kamuela Provision Company, Nui Italian, Kona Tap Room, and others. The resort also boasts one of the industry’s most high-caliber banquet operations, which hosts some of the world’s leading meetings, conventions, and incentive groups.

Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Culinary Summer Camp (June-August 2023):

Hourly pay rate starts at $20

Daily pay option, where participants can choose to receive their pay at the end of each day of work

$500 bonus upon successful completion of the program

A letter of recommendation from the hotel manager upon successful completion of the program

Flexible scheduling to accommodate other commitments

Free meals in the Team Member Cafe

Free parking and uniforms throughout the duration of the program

Possibility that the internship could be extended, or transition into a permanent position

The Hilton Waikoloa says applicants ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply for the Hilton Waikoloa Village Culinary Summer Camp by calling (808) 889-2819 “or meet with a recruiter on the property at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Human Resources office every Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of May.” For more information, please visit this website.