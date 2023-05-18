(BIVN) – The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry held a hearing on Wednesday, May 17th, reviewing “animal agriculture stakeholder priorities”.

U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda (D, Hawaiʻi) had the chance to question witnesses on the challenges cattlemen face in Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District. She began her questioning with the following statement:

“I just returned recently from a trip back home to our second congressional district in Hawaiʻi. There I flew to five islands in five days, and met with agriculture ranchers, farmers, producers, stakeholders in some of our most rural and remote communities in our country. During a very candid roundtable with our Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council, they shared with me the real struggles and harsh realities that they face. Some spoke openly about the ability for them to maintain a way of life that goes back generations for them. Being able to pass that on to their children, and how hopes were harsh as to that potential reality. “Access to water, labor shortages, a lack of local processing capacity, inspectors, and transportation costs. We ship and fly cows – as some of you know – thousands of miles away to be finished and processed in the continental United States. There’s actually a plane that sits at the Kona Airport that only flies cows for finishing. And having more than 90% percent of cattle from Hawaiʻi sent to the continent for processing – only to come back to our islands more expensive than mainland or foreign beef for local consumption – is not sustainable from a food security, business, or environmental perspective. Furthermore, because of the limited processing capacity in Hawaiʻi, processing fees can be more than four times what they may be in the continental United States.”

“The rural communities of Indian Country face similar challenges,” answered Kelsey Scott, the Director of Program at the Intertribal Agriculture Council. “There’s estimations that the meat in some of our grocery stores, that could have been raised right out the back door, actually has traveled 1,200 miles in order to be in our grocery store shelves, available for purchase by our tribal members.”

Rep. Tokuda named the need for better infrastructure, upfront capital being less difficult for our smaller producers to come up with, and “technical assistance in ways that people can understand”, including broadband access which is “sometimes is hard for people to to get in remote areas” as some of the areas where Hawaiʻi ranchers could use help.

A summary of the “state of the cattle industry” in the U.S. was provided in this testimony by Todd Wilkinson on behalf of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association: