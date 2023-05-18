(BIVN) – 29-year-old Keola Jedidiah Whitehead-Shibata has been charged with attempted murder, following a reported shooting in Honoka’a on Tuesday evening that left 39-year-old man in critical condition.

From Hawaiʻi Police:

The charges against Whitehead-Shibata stem from an incident reported on Tuesday evening, May 16, shortly after 6:00 p.m., when Hamakua patrol officers responded to a reported shooting on Rickard Place, off Mamane Street, in Honoka’a. Responding officers located the victim, who was conscious and being tended to by a bystander. He appeared to have injuries to his neck and top of his head. He was immediately transported via ambulance to the North Hawai’i Community Hospital in Waimea, and later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, for further treatment.

A witness at the scene reported that he and the victim were hanging out in the area on Rickard Place, when Whitehead-Shibata showed up. A short time later, Whitehead-Shibata got upset with the victim, pulled out a handgun, and shot at him multiple times prior to fleeing the area on foot, still in possession of the gun.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to continue this investigation.

Police canvassed the Honoka’a town area searching for Whitehead-Shibata, who was subsequently arrested without incident the following morning, May 17, at 8:22 a.m., in a wooded campsite area off Lehua Street in Honoka’a.