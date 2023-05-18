(BIVN) – A new documentary video short produced by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park features lava tubes, which are important for both cultural and ecological reasons.

From the National Park Service:

A new documentary produced by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reveals the importance of lava tubes, both culturally and as ecosystems. The short film also shares Hawaiian culture to a broad audience during Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. ʻOhi Wai is a 10-minute video in the parkʻs ʻIke Hana Noʻeau (Experience the Skillful Work) film series that reveals how lava tubes were once conduits for torrents of molten lava. Once the lava stopped flowing, an empty lava tube, or cave, was left behind. Retired park ranger Bobby Camara describes how Hawaiians used lava tubes to gather wai (water) in ipu (gourds) as it dripped through lava tube ceilings, making life sustainable in arid environments. Park archeologist Summer Roper-Todd shares how lava tubes often house irreplaceable cultural and natural resources. All lava tubes are protected in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.