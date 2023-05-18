(BIVN) – Police are now holding continuous recruitment for police officer recruits.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

As part of our recruitment efforts to make it easier for individuals to serve as police officers, the Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has opened continuous recruitment effective immediately.

Previously, those interested in becoming a police officer could only apply twice a year during a ten-day application window. Now, applicants for an entry-level police officer can apply year-round via the County website.

As part of the new recruitment process, the Hawai‘i County Department of Human Resources (DHR) will hold monthly tests for qualified applicants. The first test is slated for June 26, 2023. About a week before the test date, DHR will close the continuous recruitment (to finalize the list for June test-takers) and then immediately reopen the Police Officer Recruit job announcement with new test dates for each subsequent month.

Starting salary for Police Officer I positions is $68,940 a year with benefits, including paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, military leave, health insurance, group life insurance, a uniforms and equipment stipend, automobile subsidy, and retirement.

“In addition, we will soon begin hiring new officers early through a pilot program with the County,” says Chief Ben Moszkowicz. “Once potential new officers have completed the background check, polygraph, psychological, and medical aspects of the process and are ready to be hired, we will be extending job offers, with recruits officially starting their one-year probation when they start the academy.

“This is different than before, when new recruits used to have to wait until a recruit class started, sometimes several months after they applied. By using this early-hire model, we hope to get people acclimated to the department’s culture, help them to find a mentor in the department, and get them physically working out with the existing recruit classes. Then, their one-year probation period will begin when the recruit class starts.

“We’ll also be increasing the number of recruit academy classes per year,” adds Chief Moszkowicz. “Once the department has between 10 and 20 candidates to fill a recruit class, roughly every four months, police officer recruits will undertake six months of academy training five days a week. After successful completion of academy training, new recruits will transition from an academic setting to four months of field training where they are paired with an experienced officer and gain hands-on experience, forming the foundation of their career.

“While we’re making it easier to apply to be a police officer, the department remains committed to its rigorous screening and training program that graduates highly qualified officers,” added the Chief.