UPDATE – (12 p.m.) – The Flash Flood Warning is no longer in effect, however the County of Hawaiʻi reports the Puakō Recycling and Transfer Station in South Kohala is temporarily closed due to flooding of the site.

(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area of West Hawaiʻi.

According to the National Weather Service:

At 6:48 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Kohala and Kona districts. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour with the heaviest rain near Puako and Waikoloa Village. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Forecasters say some locations that could experience flash flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Puʻuanahulu, Puakō, Kalaoa, Hōlualoa, Kawaihae, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Honalō, Waimea, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kohala Ranch, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Waimanu Valley, Waipiʻo Valley, Hōnaunau and Pololu Valley.

The Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 9:30 a.m. HST

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message, explaining that a Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or will develop quickly. “Take shelter and/or move to high ground as necessary. Never drive or walk across a flooded roadway,” officials said.

Due to the Flash Flood Warning, emergency officials advised:

The Waipio Valley Road has been closed to all traffic.

Additional Road closures may occur without warning

Motorists drive with caution.

Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, and debris.

All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain on the alert for possible flooding conditions.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

There are currently no evacuation shelters open, officials said.