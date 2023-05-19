(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 a.m. HST on Saturday.

“An upper level low will produce periods of light to moderate snow showers with low visibility,” the forecasters said. “Snow showers should decrease tonight with conditions gradually improving.”

Periods of low visibility, and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, are in the forecast.

The Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station, rangers say, “due to hazardous driving conditions including fog with visibility less than 50 feet and icy road conditions.”

“Hail, sleet, and snow are falling at the summit causing slippery road conditions,” the Maunakea Rangers say.