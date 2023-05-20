(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have identified two pedestrians killed in separate traffic incidents this month; one in the area of Highway 130 and Paradise Drive in Kea‘au, and one in the area of Highway 11 and Glenwood Park in Volcano.

From a police news release:

At 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, Puna patrol officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Highway 130 and Paradise Drive in Kea‘au (Report #: 23-038913). Officers determined that a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling south on Highway 130 when it struck a pedestrian in the south bound lane while the pedestrian was crossing Highway 130, just north of the Paradise Drive. It should be noted that the roadway was dry and there were no crosswalks in the sparsely lit area.

The pedestrian in that collision has been identified as 62-year-old Lara Chun, of Kea‘au. An autopsy was conducted, however the pathologist’s completed report is still pending. There have been no criminal charges filed at this time relative to this investigation.

At 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Puna patrol officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Highway 11 and Glenwood Park in Volcano (Report #: 23-047422). Officers determined that a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Highway 11 when it struck a male pedestrian who was located in the northbound shoulder lane.

The driver of that vehicle, Patrick Murphy, was initially arrested for this incident and was later released pending further investigation after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office.

The pedestrian has been identified as 42-year-old Justin Rupert of Volcano. An autopsy was conducted, however the pathologist’s completed report is still pending at this time.

Both investigations continue to be investigated by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed either collision or who has information about them, to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Durate@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.