(BIVN) – Emergency work on Hilo’s Wailuku Bridge has been completed, officials say, and all restrictions for the bridge are now lifted.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation made the announcement on Monday, saying that the bridge – also known as the “Singing Bridge” – can now support a 40-ton load limit and 35 mph speed limit.

“After crews spent the past month doing emergency work to repair bridge element degradation found during repair work, HDOT is able to remove the lane closure, contra-flowed traffic, 25-ton loading limit, and 10 mph speed limit,” the news release reported.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says it made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019 and November 2020. “These interim repairs address the safety and reliability of the structure until the completion of the full bridge rehabilitation project, which is planned for the fall of 2026,” DOT says.