(BIVN) – A Kona man died on Sunday following a single-bicycle crash on Hinalani Street.

Police issued an alert on Sunday evening, advising the public of the Hinalani Street closure between Ane Keohokalole Highway and Anini Street. The road was reopened by 9 p.m.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

An elderly Kailua-Kona man died following a single-bicycle collision on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on Hinalani Street in North Kona. The man has not been positively identified.

Responding to a 5:18 p.m. call, police determined that a silver Dean Titanium Road bicycle was heading west (makai) on the right shoulder of Hinalani Street when it crashed. The elderly cyclist was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Since the crash involved a bicycle, this does not count towards the County’s fatality count.