(BIVN) – Kīlauea summit is currently exhibiting signs of heightened unrest.

In a special Monday evening Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status report, scientists said Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. However, earthquake rates are elevated beneath the summit area.

Small flurries of earthquakes are occurring irregularly, the scientists say, as earthquake rates have increased over the past week. More than 100 earthquakes were recorded on Saturday, including a magnitude-3 point 7 event that was felt in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

Summit ground deformation rates are also elevated. But gas emissions remain low, which scientists say is reflective of the current lack in eruptive activity.

Scientists say these observations indicate that magma is accumulating beneath the surface of Kīlauea’s summit region. They say that an eruption at Kilauea’s summit does not appear to be imminent, although heightened unrest suggests that an eruption might be possible with little or no warning.