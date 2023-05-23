(BIVN) – A Draft Environmental Assessment has been published examining the planned Keaʻau – Mountain View Public Library.

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System, along with consultant HHF Planners, is proposing to build a new, 13,900 square foot public library on a 1.7-acre site adjacent to the Keaʻau Middle School. The document says the site is on a portion of a larger 5.9-acre parcel occupied by the middle school, where the existing Kea‘au Public and School Library is also located.

From a summary of the Draft EA:

The Kea‘au-Mountain View Public Library is one of two new libraries proposed in the Puna District to replace three outdated public and school libraries co-located within school campuses. The main library space will be a flexible open area with modular furnishings that can be reconfigured as needs change. A community meeting room is provided for special functions during or after library hours, and opens to a lanai for indoor-outdoor functions. Staff areas include offices, workspace, storage, and space for Friends of the Library. Two one-way driveways will provide access to the 42-stall parking lot. Accessible walkways will connect the library to the public sidewalk and the middle school.

The Draft EA anticipates a FONSI, or Finding of No Significant Impact. A statutory 30-day public review and comment period is now underway. Comments are due by June 22, 2023.

From the Draft EA, detailing the need for a new library: