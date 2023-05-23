(BIVN) – A roundabout is being proposed for Downtown Hilo as part of a Bayfront Highway and Waianuenue Avenue intersection improvement project.

A Draft Environmental Assessment was published on Tuesday. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is proposing and determining agency for the project EA, with the assistance of consultant PBR Hawaiʻi.

From a summary of the project:

The proposed project includes improvements to the intersection of Bayfront Highway (Route 19) and Waianuenue Avenue (Route 1950) to enhance multimodal connectivity and address ongoing concerns involving poor vehicular maneuverability, restricted access to the downtown Hilo area, pedestrian safety concerns, and overall congestion of roadways in the vicinity. A preferred alternative has been identified which includes reconstruction of roadways to allow for construction of an intersection single-lane roundabout, ADA compliant sidewalks and roadway crossings, drainage improvements, reconfiguration of parking, and other roadway improvements including new highway lighting, electrical infrastructure relocations, signage, pavement markings, pedestrian signals, raised crosswalks, landscape, and traffic management devices, and other utility adjustments as required. To minimize traffic impacts during construction, the project will include both day and night work.

The document says construction is expected “to commence in 2025 and take approximately two (2) years to complete.” Construction costs are estimated at approximately $18.4 million in 2022 dollars.

Public comments for the project are now being accepted, and are due by June 22, 2023.