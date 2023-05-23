(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police report the arrests of two Hilo men, both of whom were charged with various offenses following the alleged break-in of a Downtown Hilo business owner’s vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, detectives charged 31-year-old Stetson Kaholo with:

33-year-old George Akana Cruz Labrador was charged with:

From Hawaiʻi Police:

The charges against Kaholo and Labrador stem from an incident reported Sunday morning, May 21, when South Hilo patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Keawe Street in downtown Hilo for a report of a vehicle break-in.

The 40-year-old victim reported that she was unloading items from her vehicle and taking them into her business, when she noticed her backpack was removed from within her vehicle. The backpack contained the victim’s laptop computer, US currency, and various other personal and confidential effects.

The victim was able to provide a description to police of two males she observed in the area. Officers immediately canvassed the area and after viewing neighboring business surveillance cameras were able to identify Kaholo and Labrador. One of them was in possession of the victim’s backpack.

Both men were arrested a short time later up the street from the reported incident. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives later served a search warrant on the backpack.

Kaholo and Labrador remained in police custody pending their initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, May 23, in Hilo District Court.

Police would like to remind residents to always lock their vehicle, even if only away from it for a brief moment. Park in well-lit areas, and be aware of suspicious persons in the area.