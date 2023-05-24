(BIVN) – Following a judge’s decision to dismiss the charges, prosecutors obtained a second Indictment in the case of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Volcano back in April 2021.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Today, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that Prosecutors have reindicted 49 year-old James Michael Taylor, also known as, Alex Daniel Mejia Taylor of Volcano after a Hilo Circuit Court Judge dismissed four of his six pending charges, including four sexual assault offenses, on May 9, 2023. The Court had granted defense counsel’s request to dismiss the charges because the previous Indictment, filed on April 14, 2021, did not specifically allege between one or more of the defined forms of “strong compulsion.” Following the decision to dismiss the charges without prejudice, the Court reduced Taylor’s bail from $187,000.00 to $27,000.00.

Prosecutors say “the charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 11, 2021, within the yard of a 57 year-old female party’s Volcano residence. The female party had went outside of her residence to check on a barking dog when she was allegedly tackled and sexually assaulted.”

Hawaiʻi Police said they located the suspect, later identified as Taylor, “sleeping in the bushes on a neighboring vacant lot a short distance from the victim’s residence.” Taylor was arrested without incident.

From the Prosecuting Attorney: