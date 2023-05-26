(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police issued a news release on Friday, warning the public of a phone scam that appears to be attempting to trick residents into believing that they are being contacted by a “State of Hawaiʻi Police Officer.”

From the police department:

Hawaiʻi Island Police are warning the public of a scam in which a person is impersonating a State of Hawaiʻi Police Officer over the phone.

In one case, a female reported that a male called and identified himself as a State of Hawaiʻi Police Officer with the Financial Crimes Department. On the caller ID, a number associated with the Hawaiʻi Police Department shows up, and the caller asked for personal information. The female did not provide her personal information and reported it to police.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds the public that police officers do not call, text or email people to ask for personal information.

Please report suspicious activity to the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.