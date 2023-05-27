(BIVN) – A Kona canoe regatta was put on hold Saturday, after multiple course markers, anchored by cinder blocks, were found on the coral reef.

The Founders Regatta hosted by the Keauhou Canoe Club was eventually allowed to continue without moving the cinder blocks, but State officials say they will be removed at the end of the day. A complete assessment of any possible coral damage will be made after the regatta is finished.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Natural Resources:

The Founders Regatta hosted by the Keauhou Canoe Club was placed on temporary hold today, after the discovery of course markers on the coral reef which may have caused significant damage. Teams from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) looked at the placement of each of the 28 markers at the Kailua-Kona Wharf and conducted a preliminary assessment to determine which ones may have caused damage. The assessment showed 16 cinder block lane markers resting on coral structures. A permit issued by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) allows a race stoppage in the event of any issues, including potential natural resource problems.