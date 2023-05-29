(BIVN) – A wet Sunday generated quite a bit of steam at Kīlauea’s summit caldera, visible on this US GS webcam, partially obsurred by clouds and rain.

Kīlauea is not erupting, although scientists say the volcano continues to exhibit signs of heightened unrest.

Inflationary tilt and elevated seismicity continue at the summit, with daily rates somewhat variable. The were over 120 earthquakes recorded in the summit area on Saturday. Over the past several months, both deformation and seismicity have been elevated beyond the rates observed before the January 5th summit eruption.

This story will be updated with the latest USGS HVO update when it is published.