(BIVN) – A public comment meeting on Puna Geothermal Venture’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement will be held on Thursday, June 1st.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2906 Pahoa Village Road, Pāhoa, HI 96778.

The meeting is being hosted by PGV, and will provide background information on the proposed Puna Geothermal Repower Project, along with an opportunity for public comment on the Draft EIS), which was published in The Environmental Notice on May 8, 2023.

PGV says the meeting “will begin with an informational open house from 4:30-5:20 p.m., opening remarks at 5:20 p.m., and from 5:30-7:30 p.m., oral comments will be accepted (to be recorded via audio and video).”

Puna Geothermal Venture has been in operation since 1993. PGV was acquired by Ormat Technologies in 2004, and prior to the 2018 eruption that knocked it offline, was providing over 38 megawatts of power to Hawaiian Electric.

“During the open house, representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information about the purpose of the Project and the DEIS,” said Michael Kaleikini, Ormat’s senior director, Hawaiʻi Affairs. “Following, there will be ample time for all to make their comments for the record,” said Kaleikini.

From the Puna Geothermal venture news release: