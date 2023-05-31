(BIVN) – Mayor Mitch Roth is encouraging everyone to join in the National Trails Day Celebration on Saturday, June 3rd, at the Ke Ala Kahawai O Waimea.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to invite residents from around Hawaiʻi Island to visit the Ke Ala Kahawai O Waimea, known as The Streamside Trail of Waimea, to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3rd.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waimea Nature Park and promises to be a free, family-friendly experience filled with entertainment, art and storytelling, bike and pedestrian safety education, and food trucks.

National Trails Day is an annual celebration that aims to raise awareness about the importance of trails and their benefits to communities. It encourages people to get outdoors, connect with nature, and explore the diverse trail systems available. The Ke Ala Kahawai O Waimea offers a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy the beauty of Waimea and experience the wonders of nature firsthand.

Participants can look forward to a range of activities throughout the day, including live entertainment, engaging art and storytelling sessions, and informative workshops on bike and pedestrian safety. Food trucks will also be present, offering a variety of delicious treats to satisfy hungry participants.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can contact Clemson Lam via email at c.lam4@hawaiiantel.net or by calling (808) 885-4431.

