(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. Friday.

“Strong winds are expected across the Big Island summits through Friday afternoon as the subtropical jetstream strengthens across the eastern islands,” the forecasters wrote on Thursday. “This advisory may need to be extended into the weekend as conditions warrant.”

West to northwest winds of 30 to 50 mph, with localized gusts up to 65 mph, will be possible on Hawaiʻi island summits. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” forecasters said.