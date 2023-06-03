(BIVN) – Mauna Loa volcano is not erupting and no significant activity was detected during the past month, scientists say, as the annual GPS campaign survey of the giant Hawaiʻi island volcano continues.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

During the annual Mauna Loa GPS campaign, scientists temporarily deploy a number of GPS instruments at established benchmarks; their recorded positions can be compared with those from previous years to discern subtle patterns of ground deformation associated with volcanic activity. These data augment the permanent, continuously recording GPS instruments in HVO’s monitoring network.

The USGS says “most Mauna Loa GPS campaign survey sites have been occupied every year since the early 1990s, whereas less active volcanoes Hualālai and Haleakalā are surveyed every 3–5 years.”

“Data from Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments on Mauna Loa indicate slow inflation as magma replenishes the summit reservoir system,” the USGS wrote in a June 1st update.

Mauna Loa erupted 34 times since 1843, most recently in 2022. Currently, the USGS has posted a NORMAL alert level for the volcano.

“The number of detected earthquakes remained at background levels and most events were smaller than M2.0,” the USGS HVO wrote. “Gas and temperature data from a station on the Southwest Rift Zone showed no significant changes over the past month.”