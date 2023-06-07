(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano awoke on Wednesday morning with an eruption at the summit within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and park officials are now offering some safe viewing tips for visitors seeking to observe the renewed activity.

“A magnificent new eruption that started before sunrise within Kīlauea volcano’s summit is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” wrote the National Park Service in a news release. “While the park is open 24 hours a day, the public is urged to stay safe and follow these precautions”:

Volcanic eruptions can be hazardous and can change at any time. Stay on marked trails and overlooks. Do not enter closed areas. Avoid cliff edges and earth cracks.

Hazardous volcanic gases present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women.

Slow down and drive safely. Expect long waits for parking spaces at popular vantage points like Kīlauea Overlook and Devastation parking lot.

Avoid the crowds and visit after 9 p.m. and before 5 a.m. The park continues to be open 24 hours a day.

At 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), the summit of Kīlauea can be chilly at any time. Bring a rain jacket, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

Check the park website for eruption viewing information, hazard and closure updates, nps.gov.

The National Park Service noted that “spectacular views were seen after sunrise from almost every vantage point along Crater Rim Trail including Wahinekapu, Kīlauea Overlook, Keanakākoʻi, Kūpinaʻi Pali, and Uēkahuna.”