Fallen Tree Closes Puʻueo Street Bridge In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The bridge between Wailuku Street and Ohai Street will be closed overnight, police say.

Fallen tree next to the Puʻueo Street Bridge on Wednesday

(BIVN) – The Puʻueo Street Bridge will remain closed overnight due to a large fallen tree.

Hawaiʻi Police say asked motorists to avoid the bridge, which sits between between Wailuku Street and Ohai Street in Hilo.

“The bridge will be closed overnight and through tomorrow morning due to a large tree fall,” police reported. “Motorists are advised to detour using Wainaku Street.”