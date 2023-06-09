(BIVN) – A draft environmental assessment has been published in the latest Environmental Notice, examining a redundant wastewater treatment system for the Kona Community Hospital.

The redundant system will have a capacity of 50,000 gallons-per-day, and will to supplement an existing 50,000-gpd system at the hospital.

The current system requires a shutdown to perform critical repair and maintenance. “Because hospital operations must not be disrupted, KCH will divert the wastewater flow to the redundant system while the existing system is offline, and whenever future maintenance is needed,” a summary of the draft EA stated.

According to the EA summary:

The project is not intended to accommodate expanded wastewater flows, as the system is limited by existing absorption bed capacity. For any substantial future expansion at KCH, a new absorption bed (with a 100 % backup) or other methods to deal with the treated wastewater will be developed. No sensitive biological, hydrological, archaeological, cultural or other resources are present. The project will be timed to minimize effects to medical facility operations, personnel and patients. The project would not adversely affect surface water or groundwater.

The consultant working on the EA is Geometrician Associates. A statutory 30-day public review and comment period is underway. Comments are due by July 10, 2023.