(BIVN) – This is Big Island Video News for Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Kilauea Volcano Eruption

The eruption of Kilauea volcano continues at the summit caldera, where it remains confined within s closed area Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The alert level is at WATCH, and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webcams are keeping an eye on the steady activity.

Spattering continues at the vent on the crater wall. The western lava lake and the smaller circular pool to its southeast are still active.

No unusual activity has been noted along the East or Southwest Rift Zones.

Kona Breast Cancer Conference

An important conference on breast cancer was held in Kona last week.

Over 100 attendees from 13 different countries and across the U.S. convened at the Marriott King Kamehameha Hotel in Kailua-Kona, for the University of Hawaii Cancer Center’s 10th International Breast Density and Cancer Risk Assessment Workshop.

The conference brought together breast cancer researchers, clinicians and community advocates interested in risk factors from breast imaging and risk modeling.

Organizers say Hawaii has a high incidence of breast cancer, where an average of 155 women die annually in the state because of the disease.

“Hawaii and the rest of the Pacific Island Affiliates have challenges in terms of advanced stage cancer and also in outreach, so I think this conference educates us on how to incorporate novel techniques, novel modeling methods to be able to address that,” said event co-organizer John Shepherd, UH Cancer Center Chief Scientific Officer.

“Here in Kona we are pretty isolated in terms of what we have for screenings and treatments,” said Jenifer Gorton, a breast cancer survivor and advocate. “Many of us have to go to Oʻahu for our testing and for follow up. I think the more we get available on the island, the more we’ll be able to screen more people and be diagnosed earlier.”

Kona Town Hall

Mayor Mitch Roth will be holding another Community Town Hall Meeting in Kona this evening.

The June 13th gathering will be at Old Airport Beach Park Pavilion from 5 to 7 pm.

The talk will once again be livestreamed on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page, and on Na Leo TV, Channel 55.