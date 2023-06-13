(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say that in a few weeks time, the Department of Public Works will end the use glyphosate-based herbicides on Big Island roadsides.

From Tuesday’s Hawaiʻi County news release:

The County of Hawaiʻi, Public Works Department is announcing its plans to end the use of glyphosate-based herbicides on County roadsides, drainage structures, rights-of-ways, and easements by July 1.

Public Works Director Steve Pause said that “the Department has been working for some time to develop alternative means and methods to achieve maintenance of County infrastructure without the reliance on chemical herbicides. We believe this day has arrived.”

County Council Member from District 7, Rebecca Villegas, stated that “I’m deeply grateful for the leadership of Steve Pause and Neil Azevedo. Transitioning to alternate methods of road maintenance is the right thing to do for our people, our lands, and our waters. I cried when I heard the news. After years of working towards this vital transition, our community can celebrate positive changes in our County’s land management practices.”

Mayor Mitch Roth supports using non-chemical herbicides, stating, “we have a real opportunity to put our money where our mouth is and invest in better management systems that put our ʻāina and our people’s health first. This is something that the community has been asking for quite some time, and we applaud the efforts of Director Pause for his commitment to getting this done. We also acknowledge Councilmember Villegas’ continued commitment and advocacy for ʻāina-conscious county practices.”

The Department of Public Works appreciates the community’s feedback and comments.