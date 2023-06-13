(BIVN) – There will be a partial closure of Highway 19 between mile markers 37 and 38 in Pa‘auilo next week.

Hawaiian Electric says it is “preparing for infrastructure upgrades to build resilience on the Hāmākua Coast,” which involves work that will require one lane to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The utility says upgrades will include removing and replacing 14 transmission poles.

“Utility trucks will be staged in the Hilo-bound lane, with traffic contraflowed in the Honoka‘a-bound lane,” Hawaiian Electric says. “Flagmen will provide traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area and anticipate traffic delays.”