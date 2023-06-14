(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and his administration held a second town hall meeting in Kona on Tuesday, part of “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” series of public meetings.

A crowd gathered at the Old Airport Pavilion for the evening talk, which was also broadcast on Facebook and Nā Leo TV.

“Our recent event in South Kona provided invaluable insight that will help shape our actions moving forward,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement before the event. “These gatherings go beyond mere information sessions; they provide an opportunity for our communities to communicate their evaluations of our performance, our service, and, most importantly, to provide suggestions on how we can improve. The more perspective we can get, the better we can serve, and so we invite anyone in and around the Kailua area to join us tonight to help us build a better, more sustainable future for all of us.”

During the public Q&A session, Kona residents asked about development in Kona, homelessness issues, affordable housing, feral cats, and wastewater.

The next town hall is scheduled to be held at Waikōloa Elementry School on June 27th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.