(BIVN) – Six East Hawaiʻi men have been charged by police with a variety of offenses after an alleged assault at Kealoha Beach Park in Hilo sent a 17-year-old victim to Hilo Medical Center.

Hawai‘i Island police say the charges, including assault and disorderly conduct, are part of their ongoing investigation into a large affray that took place Monday, June 12, at the Keaukaha-area parking lot. From police:

After responding to a report of criminal property damage at 6:46 p.m. on Monday, police contacted a 17-year-old male who reported that he and two other male teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were in a vehicle parked at Kealoha Beach Park, when they were approached and assaulted by six males. The victim was then struck multiple times by several suspects, with one of the suspects pulling a gold chain from his neck before leaving the area. Medics transported the 17-year-old victim to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for bruising, swelling to his eye, lacerations to his head, shoulder, and an ear. The two other juvenile victims did not seek medical care at the time of this incident, however they were observed to be injured. A 2015 Honda sedan in which the teens were sitting in, sustained damages by the suspects, including a broken rear glass window, a flat tire, and multiple vehicle dents. Police are investigating whether this incident may have been a result of mistaken identity regarding a separate affray that occurred earlier on Monday at a nearby beach park in which a juvenile female was assaulted and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. That investigation is still ongoing.

On Wednesday evening, June 14, police say detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Lanakila Poaha with:

Second-degree robbery

Second-degree theft

Third-degree assault

Disorderly Conduct

Lanakila Poaha’s total bail is set at $38,000.

Police on Thursday, June 15, charged the remaining five suspects with multiple offenses each.

Cy Poaha was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Two counts of third-degree assault

Disorderly conduct

Cy Poaha’s total bail was set at $25,000.

Joshua Godbolt was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Two counts of third-degree assault

Disorderly Conduct

Joshua Godbolt’s total bail was set at $25,000.

Alize Godbolt was charged with:

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Two counts of third-degree assault

First-degree criminal property damage

Disorderly Conduct

Alize Godbolt’s total bail was set at $40,000.

Justin Godbolt-Agustin was charged with:

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Third-degree assault

Disorderly Conduct

Justin Godbolt-Agustin’s total bail was set at $13,000.

Micah Castro was charged with:

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Third-degree assault

Disorderly Conduct

Micah Castro’s total bail was set at $13,000.

Police added: