(BIVN) – As part of the 7th Annual Hawaii on the Hill event hosted by Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi), a policy summit was held on Wednesday, giving attendees an opportunity to discuss issues important to Hawaiʻi with federal lawmakers and Biden administration officials.
Hawaiʻi island State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa and State Senator Tim Richards were in attendance for the event.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke at the summit, which include discussions on:
- Housing (Speaker: HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge)
- Renegotiation of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) (Speaker: Ambassador Joseph Yun)
- Agriculture and the 2023 Farm Bill (Speaker: Senator John Boozman, R-AR)
- Environmental Justice and Federal Sustainability (Speaker: CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory)
- Small Business Administration programs (Speaker: SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman)
- Congressional legislation (Speaker: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY)
- Hawaii District 2 updates (Speaker: Congresswoman Jill Tokuda)
- Hawaii District 1 updates
From the office of Sen. Hirono:
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this week, from June 13-15, Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, will host several events as part of the 7th Annual Hawaii on the Hill (HOH) in Washington, D.C. Hawaii on the Hill, a partnership between Senator Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce (CoC) Hawaii, is a three-day event that gives members of the Hawaii business community the opportunity to meet directly with Congressional leaders and Administration officials, while also showcasing Hawaii businesses and products to Members of Congress, their staff, and the D.C. community. This year, more than 200 individuals representing more than 40 Hawaii businesses are expected to attend.
