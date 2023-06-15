(BIVN) – As part of the 7th Annual Hawaii on the Hill event hosted by Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi), a policy summit was held on Wednesday, giving attendees an opportunity to discuss issues important to Hawaiʻi with federal lawmakers and Biden administration officials.

Hawaiʻi island State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa and State Senator Tim Richards were in attendance for the event.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke at the summit, which include discussions on:

Housing (Speaker: HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge)

Renegotiation of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) (Speaker: Ambassador Joseph Yun)

Agriculture and the 2023 Farm Bill (Speaker: Senator John Boozman, R-AR)

Environmental Justice and Federal Sustainability (Speaker: CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory)

Small Business Administration programs (Speaker: SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman)

Congressional legislation (Speaker: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY)

Hawaii District 2 updates (Speaker: Congresswoman Jill Tokuda)

Hawaii District 1 updates

From the office of Sen. Hirono: